President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, has donated balls and nets worth millions of Naira to 27 clubs and academies in Kaduna State.

The items were presented to the clubs at the Media Centre of Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, yesterday.

Nimrod, who is also the Chairman of Kaduna State Volleyball Association (KADSVA), said the gesture is targeted at developing the game at the grassroots.

Represented by the Kaduna State Director of Sports, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim, Nimrod charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the donated items and also urged the coaches to reach out to schools and scout for tall potential volleyball players.

“The schools of Kaduna State belong to us, be it private or public, please come to us, if you want to go and search for players.

“The president wants to bring national volleyball programmes to Kaduna and our players deserve to be chosen. Results are what is required, he cannot impose players on the national team, but the best for Nigeria.

“Kaduna players are good, you may be surprised that your player is not selected, not that they are not good, but because of the height,” he said.