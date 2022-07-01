Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has presented the staff of office to the fifth Och’Idoma with a charge on the new monarch to work in harmony with his subjects to bring peace and development to Idoma nation.

The governor who gave the charge during the coronation and presentation of the staff of office to the new paramount ruler of the Idoma kingdom at Och’Idoma’s square in Otukpo Local Government area of Benue State said he was optimistic that the reign of the Och’Idoma would bring peace in all ramifications.

Ortom who also presented a certificate of coronation to the monarch, regretted that his administration had lost two paramount rulers including Tor Tiv the IV and Och’Idoma IV and prayed to God to grant their souls eternal rest.

While commending the Och’Idoma’s selection committee for a perfect job, the governor described the emergence of the royal father as God’s divine arrangements that would not be toyed with and called for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed.

He said Odogbo Obagaji John ascended the throne at a time where Christianity was playing dominant roles in the lives of Benue people, saying that it was not accidental that both the paramount rulers of Tiv nation and Idoma Kingdom are pastors.

“I want to say here that your emergence as the Father of the Idoma nation is an act of God, and I urge you all to rally round him to enable him succeed, you should also work hand in hand with your subjects for a peaceful coexistence”

In his acceptance speech, His Royal Majesty, HRM Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, who commended the selection committee, the state government and people of Idoma Kingdom for finding him worthy of ruling over the Idoma nation, added that fairness, equity, Justice and peace would be his watchwords during his reign.

Also, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Orchivirigh James Ayatse, who commended the Idoma sons and daughters as well as the state government for their support that led to coronation and presentation of the Staff of office to the Och’Idoma the 5th urged them to rally around him to succeed.