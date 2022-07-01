No fewer than 40 students and faculty members from Morehouse College Glee Club in Atlanta, United States of America, USA, have taken Igbo names.

They took the names on Wednesday and also declared their ancestry to the Igbos of Southeastern Nigeria.

During the event, the students narrated how they traced their Igbo ancestral roots through DNA tests.

Performing the ceremony, the traditional ruler of Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Hyacinth Eze, in conjunction with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, commended the reunion of the Igbo-Americans with their ancestral brothers.

The traditional ruler stated that he was also happy because of the spiritual, cultural and economic exchanges which would happen as a result of the reunion.

He pledged that he was willing to provide lands for those that are willing to live in his community.

Also, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, Prof. Fredrick Eze, said the reunion would help in the development of Igbo communities.

In a remark, the public affairs officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, Stephen Ibelli, explained that the club came to Nigeria to mark the 50th anniversary of its first visit to Nigeria in 1972.

He said the club would tour Abuja, Enugu and Lagos States to strengthen US-Nigeria cultural ties through music, arts and film.

Some of the students of the Morehouse College Glee Club described their visit as an opportunity to connect with their African roots.