The newly appointed Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, has drummed support for solution-based innovation in order to address the challenges facing the nation, especially that of insecurity.

The minister made the call while speaking to reporters in the Ministry on Friday after a strategic meeting with the agencies under his purview, even as he expressed readiness to boost the Nigerian science and technology ecosystem in the next 12 months in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “we have identified the roles that we will play in our various mandates and capacities and we also know that what we are doing in the Ministry of science technology, and within our agencies will impact on all the MDAs of Nigeria and across our society as a nation.”

He assured that the ministry will invest in Nigeria to make it one of the leading nations in the world, stressing that for that to happen, innovation, science and technology must be taken seriously.

“We will energize our youth to find and express their skills and knowledge, their acumen in the area of innovation Science and technology that provide solutions that advance progress and development, and address the hydra -headed monster of insurgency and terrorism,” said.

He expressed delight at the enthusiasm displayed by the heads of the agencies and urged them to remain focused and work as a team through which they will make remarkable impacts.

“What will make us relevant is the impact we will make in the lives of Nigerians from the realm of innovation, science and technology and we will not let Nigerians down, “he added.

Udeh replaced former Minister Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who resigned his appointment over alleged falsification of academic certificate recently.