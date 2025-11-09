The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike, has reacted to the outcome of Saturday’s poll, insisting that “integrity stands higher than political deception.”

In a post shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Ifemeludike maintained that she remained a winner in spirit despite the outcome announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception. I am a winner,” she wrote.

Her statement followed INEC’s declaration of incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the election held across the 21 local government areas of the State on Saturday.

According to official results released by INEC, Soludo polled the highest number of votes to retain his seat, while his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), garnered 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) secured 10,576 votes.

Other contestants included John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who polled 8,208 votes, and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 1,401 votes.

The AAC’s Ifemeludike finished with 292 votes, according to the official figures.

Prior to the announcement of results, the female activist-turned-politician had raised concerns about alleged vote-buying during the election, calling on relevant authorities to investigate the reports.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Queen Agwu, dismissed the claims, challenging anyone with credible evidence to come forward.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures,” Agwu said on Channels Television’s News at 10 on Saturday.

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence. You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the arrest of three suspected vote buyers in different parts of the state during the election.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects were in custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.