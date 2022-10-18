The new and 11th vice chancellor of the university of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN) officially resumed duties yesterday.

Egbewole succeeded Prof Sulaiman Age Abdulkareem whose tenure expired as the 10th vice chancellor of the institution last Saturday.

Speaking during his inauguration at the university’s main auditorium, Egbewole said his vision is to make the university attain global reckoning and as the best university in Africa.

He said: “I have been part and parcel of this university for some two and a half decades and I am infinitely aware of its nature and texture.

“I have taken time to study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) that characterise or confront the university and I am prepared to address them for institutional excellence and our collective interest.

“And I want to say that my vision for the University of Ilorin is all about attaining global reckoning as a 21st century university and the best in Africa.”

