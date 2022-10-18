Five persons have died and three others injured in an auto-crash that occurred in Kogi State on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kogi State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung, the auto crash occurred at Ogbagbo junction along the Ejule-Ochadamu road at about 12.47 p.m. when a Nissan car collided with a Mazda car.

He explained that the Nissan car had lost control while trying to avoid a pothole as it veered off its lane and collided with the oncoming Mazda 323 car.

“Unfortunately, out of eight persons involved in the fatal accident, four died instantly while four sustained serious injuries. Our personnel, who rushed to the scene after a distress call, rescued the four injured and rushed them to Enemona Hospital, Ejule in Ofu local government area of Kogi, where the fifth person died while receiving medical treatment.

“The corpses of the five dead passengers have been deposited at the Morgue of the same Enemona Hospital, Ejule. The obstructions resulting from the crash were immediately cleared from the road by our officers to allow free flow of traffic,” he said.

The FRSC commander said that the cause of the crash was over speeding and bad road. He advised motorists to maintain strict adherence to stipulated speed limits.

