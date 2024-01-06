Newcastle United finally broke their 13-year hoodoo against bitter rivals Sunderland, emerging victorious 3-0 in a pulsating FA Cup third-round tie at the Stadium of Light.

Alexander Isak stole the show with a brace, while Dan Ballard’s unfortunate own goal put the Magpies ahead in the first half. The win marked a significant moment for Newcastle, not only ending their long wait for derby success but also potentially injecting much-needed momentum into their season after a string of disappointing results.

The Tyne-Wear derby is renowned for its fiery atmosphere, and this encounter was no different. The stands erupted with a cacophony of chants and tackles flew in with reckless abandon. Jobe Bellingham, brother of Real Madrid star Jude, set the tone with a cynical lunge on Joelinton, while Jack Clarke’s robust challenge on Sven Botman drew cheers from the Sunderland faithful.

Despite the fiery atmosphere, it was Newcastle who kept their cool and took the lead in the 35th minute. A harmless-looking Joelinton cross found its way into the net thanks to Ballard’s unfortunate own goal. The Magpies extended their lead just a minute into the second half, with Miguel Almiron dispossessing a dawdling Pierre Ekwah before teeing up Isak for a clinical finish from 10 yards.

Isak put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute, converting a penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Ballard. The victory sent the traveling Newcastle fans into raptures, finally exorcising the demons of past derby defeats.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, non-league Maidstone United pulled off a giant-killing act, defeating Stevenage 1-0 thanks to a first-half penalty from Sam Corne. The victory sees Maidstone reach the fourth round for the first time in their history, sending their fans into dreamland.

Leicester City, currently top of the Championship, enjoyed a 3-2 win over Millwall, while Ipswich Town saw off AFC Wimbledon 3-1. Later on Saturday, Chelsea face a potential upset against Championship side Preston, while Aston Villa travel to Middlesbrough.