Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA), a gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State’s 2020 elections, has appealed to the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) to promptly conduct free, fair, and credible local government elections in the state.

Akingboye commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s courageous actions in dissolving the illegal Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas Caretaker committees following court rulings. However, he said that a comprehensive dissolution should be accompanied by the organisation of local government elections for the benefit of the rural areas.

Addressing the Ondo Patriotic Vanguard (OPV) in Akure, the state capital, Akingboye said that the state possesses substantial natural resources capable of making it the richest state in Africa if properly utilised.

Specifically, Akingboye noted that Agbabu hosts the world’s second-largest bitumen deposit with verified reserves of approximately 42.47 billion tonnes. Adding that Araromi in Ilaje LGA holds extensive maritime resources that could sustainably support Southwest Nigeria.

Despite federal approval of Port Ondo at Araromi, Akingboye lamented its neglect and underdevelopment.

“Sand found within Ilaje LGA is also viable for glass production while coconut planting can be carried out successfully using this type of sand.

“If the Araromi axis is developed as a Sunshine Smart City, there is an opportunity to generate billions while simultaneously decongesting Lagos through standard road networks linked to Epe, Ajah and Lekki axis.

“This would bring about significant economic transformation capable of positively impacting citizens’ livelihoods particularly youth employability”.

He bemoaned the persistent neglect of their obligation by successive administrations in Ondo State to optimise the God-given resources for the betterment of its citizens.

“Instead, they have relied solely on meagre allocations from Abuja, resulting in a development that primarily rests on civil servants as opposed to infrastructure and economic growth similar to Lagos or Rivers states,” he said

He, however, urged the current government to go beyond signing Memoranda Of Understanding (MOUs) but take necessary actions such as securing approvals and partnerships with local/international investors aligned with global best practices so that Ondo State can emerge as one of the most industrious economies globally.