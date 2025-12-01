Africa’s leading continental news brand, News Central TV, will this Monday officially open its new world-class broadcast studio in Abuja, marking a significant expansion of the organisation’s footprint.

Located at ChurchGate Towers in the Central Business District, Abuja, the studio will serve as a critical centre for news gathering, production, and broadcast operations, enabling faster and more efficient coverage of key political, social, and cultural developments within Nigeria’s capital and beyond.

The company said the new studio was part of its strategic commitment to delivering authoritative, people-centred journalism across the continent. The expansion marks a major milestone in News Central’s commitment to enhancing media production quality and expanding its reach across Nigeria and Africa.

The Abuja studio features cutting-edge technology and advanced production equipment designed to support high-definition news broadcasting, live event coverage, and innovative multimedia storytelling.

Managing director, News Central Televison, Kayode Akintemi, said with enhanced audio-visual capabilities and a modern, versatile set, News Central aims to deliver more dynamic and immersive content to its growing audience through both traditional and digital platforms.

With this launch, News Central strengthens its promise to bring quality storytelling closer to political, economic, and policy-driven conversations shaping West Africa.

According to him, “Our new studio in Abuja is our mark to the world of our commitment to excellence and innovation in every area of journalism. This facility will empower our talented team to produce compelling narratives that resonate deeply with our viewers while fostering greater engagement on national and continental issues.”

With studios now operating from Lagos and Abuja, News Central is set to broaden its reach, deliver more inclusive reporting, and continue shaping the modern African media landscape.