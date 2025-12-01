Advertisement

An Abuja-based lawyer, Barr. Adaobi Alagwu, has strongly refuted claims by former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, Mr. Tunde Ayeni, alleging that she was seeking an out-of-court settlement in the ongoing litigation between them. She described the claims as false, malicious, and entirely unfounded.

Ayeni and Alagwu have been embroiled in a contentious dispute, following Ayeni’s denial of paternity of Alagwu’s daughter, a matter which the FCT Customary Court in Dawaki declined jurisdiction to hear.

Both parties are currently before the FCT High Court in Gwagwalada, in a separate case involving a disputed property. The matter, initially scheduled for November 25, 2025, has now been adjourned to January 28, 2026, due to the court’s inability to sit.

On Monday, Ayeni released a statement alleging that Alagwu had approached his friends and associates in a bid to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, warning them to desist from any involvement since the matter was already before the judiciary.

But, in a strongly worded rebuttal issued on Sunday, Alagwu dismissed Ayeni’s assertions as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts, insisting that she has never at any time initiated, authorised, or entertained any conversation about private settlement directly or indirectly.

She stated unequivocally that no individual was appointed to speak on her behalf, adding that the purported claims circulating in the media “should be disregarded in their entirety.”

“My attention has been drawn to publications alleging that I have made overtures directly or indirectly towards an out-of-court settlement.

This claim is entirely false.

“I have not initiated, authorised, encouraged, or pursued any form of settlement whether publicly or through so-called ‘back-door channels.’

“No such conversation has ever taken place, and no individual has been appointed to speak on my behalf regarding settlement.

“These reports are a misrepresentation of the facts and should be disregarded.

“I will not be engaging further outside the appropriate legal channels,” Alagwu stated.