Neymar Joining Saudi’s Al-Hilal For £86m Deal

Neymar has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in a move worth up to £86m, bringing to an end his colourful six-year stay in the French capital.

Subject to a successful medical the Brazilian will sign a two-year deal with the Riyadh-based side and become the most high-profile player to have joined the Saudi Pro League during its summer of extravagant transfer spending. The move marks a shift in dynamic for PSG, who also allowed Lionel Messi to depart for Inter Miami at the end of last season.

Neymar’s impending exit was clearly signposted last week when he was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient, which finished goalless. He is thought to have been open to staying in Paris if the manager’s plans had permitted, and a move elsewhere in Europe would have appealed, but ultimately the move to Saudi Arabia makes sense for all parties. Although PSG will make a heavy loss on the gigantic £200m fee they paid Barcelona for him in 2016, there is a feeling that the sum received from Al-Hilal for a player who turns 32 in February constitutes good business.

The transfer also means PSG can take Neymar’s salary, which was worth £25m annually until 2027, off the books. They are tightening the belt to comply with Uefa’s new financial fair play regulations, which will cap spending on wages, transfers and agents’ fees at 70% of a club’s revenue while restricting losses to €60m over three years. Last year PSG were fined £56m for breaching the outgoing FFP regulations, although £47.5m of that sum was suspended.