The executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee for the appointment of Mr. Aliyu Zubairu as head coach of the national Under 20 male team, the Flying Eagles.

The appointment of Zubairu, who led El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to win the President’s Federation Cup at the expense of Abia Warriors FC in Lagos in June, takes immediate effect.

Zubairu’s immediate task is to put together and prepare a team for the WAFU B U20 Championship scheduled for October/November in Togo, where the zone’s representative will emerge for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.