The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed readiness to intervene in the ongoing Fulani crises in the country, with a view to provide a permanent solution to the problem.

“This can be done only if the federal government will support me in achieving my mission because it has the might and what it takes to make my strategy work, while I will provide the ideas and the methodologies of how to go about it,” the Emir stated.

The Emir stated this on Tuesday when he received the leadership of Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria, a Fulani group with membership across the 36 states led by Modibbo Ibrahim Buba Jada, while on a visit to him in Kano.

Paying his allegiance on to the Emir on behalf of his people, Jada said, “It is high time a permanent solution is preferred to the Fulani crises in the Country.”

“No doubt, Fulanis in Nigeria have suffered heavy attacks, isolation, killings and their cows rustled, this is indeed carried out against them across the country and something needs to be done to arrest the situation,” he further stated.

Responding, the Emir said “it is not untrue that there are some bad eggs amongst the Fulanis who have thrown the good names of the people to the muds and subjected them to what they are facing today.

“This is the time that government together with us will have a permanent solution to the crises, more specifically between them and the farmers, and also where they are suspected to be carrying out other crimes.

“I am ready to help the government achieve the desired mission of having peace and prosperity among the Fulanis and indeed other Nigerians, their suffering should stop. I believe together we can do it,” he stated.

The group was at the Palace to pay allegiance to the Emir for his second return as their leader who was appointed long ago by the Lamido of Adamawa.

The group expressed belief that the Emir has what it takes to correct the Fulani battered image and set the records straight on who they are, and their contributions to the country.