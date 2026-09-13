FIFA’s intervention in the Nigeria Football Federation crisis will only be considered successful if it produces concrete steps towards restoring stability, constitutional governance and an acceptable electoral process.

These are five key outcomes that would define a successful FIFA visit:

1. A clear roadmap to restore an elected NFF leadership

The biggest outcome should be an agreed and credible pathway towards restoring a properly constituted, elected NFF board.

FIFA should leave Nigeria with a clear timetable for resolving the leadership vacuum, rather than another round of consultations with no definite conclusion.

“The process must be transparent, constitutionally grounded and acceptable to the relevant football stakeholders,” chairman, Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Initiative, Prince Harrison Jalla stated. “The NFF 2010 Statutes, as amended, is very clear on the status of its five federating units as being equal.”

2. Agreement on an election process accepted by all sides

A successful visit should produce consensus on how and when the next NFF election will take place. That means resolving disputes over delegates, eligibility, electoral procedures and the authority responsible for conducting the election.

“FIFA should ensure that the process complies with both the NFF statutes and FIFA’s governance principles, giving the eventual outcome legitimacy,” Jalla added.

3. A workable settlement between government and football authorities

One of FIFA’s most delicate tasks will be finding a balance between the Federal Government’s desire to reform Nigerian football and FIFA’s insistence on the autonomy of football associations.

A successful visit should establish clear boundaries: government can provide oversight, funding and policy direction, but football administration and elections must remain within the federation’s constitutional framework.

If that balance is achieved, one of the biggest sources of the current crisis could be removed.

4. No FIFA suspension or disruption to Nigerian football

A successful intervention should prevent the crisis from escalating into sanctions.

Nigeria needs to remain fully engaged in international football, with its national teams continuing to participate in FIFA and CAF competitions without administrative uncertainty hanging over them.

Avoiding suspension, while establishing a credible route towards normalisation, would be a significant measure of success.

5. A commitment to long-term governance reform

Perhaps the most important outcome should be that FIFA does not simply help Nigeria solve the immediate NFF crisis, but helps establish safeguards against another one.

That could include stronger financial accountability, clearer electoral procedures, improved institutional checks and balances, greater transparency and a more clearly defined relationship between the NFF, its Congress and government.

What success ultimately means

The real test of FIFA’s visit will not be the number of meetings held or the statements issued afterwards.

It will be whether FIFA, federal government through the National Sports Commission, the NFF Congress and other stakeholders leave the table with a mutually accepted roadmap, a credible electoral process and clear rules governing the future of Nigerian football.

If those five things emerge, FIFA’s intervention could mark the beginning of the end of the NFF crisis rather than another chapter in it.