A 54-year-old Greek woman has given birth to a baby girl using an embryo that had remained frozen for more than 22 years.

Christina Rapti-Tzelepi delivered the child at a private clinic in Athens on Wednesday, September 9, after the embryo was transferred in December 2025.

The birth followed a devastating loss for Rapti-Tzelepi and her husband, Constantinos Raptis, 60. Their 21-year-old son, Giorgos, died in a road accident in October 2025.

Giorgos was also born through IVF in 2004, from the same original batch of embryos. Following his death, the couple decided to use one of the embryos that had remained in storage.

The couple faced a narrow window because 54 is the legal age limit for women undergoing IVF in Greece. Rapti-Tzelepi said she had only about two and a half months to complete the process.

The newborn, who weighed 3.49kg, has been named Georgia in memory of her late brother.

The case is considered an unusually long period of embryo preservation resulting in a live birth. The medical team said the embryo had been cryopreserved for 22 years, five months and 23 days before the birth.

The family described the baby’s arrival as a source of renewed hope following their loss.