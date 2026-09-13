‎‎The ongoing investigation into a 36-year-old woman arrested on Thursday for exploiting her daughter for adult content has taken a dramatic turn, following shocking revelations by human rights activist Israel Joe.

‎In a statement shared on social media, Joe alleged that the suspect is part of a wider syndicate producing bizarre, explicit content sold to wealthy foreign clients. According to Joe, “big Arabian guys” are the primary financiers, purchasing the disturbing content to satisfy their illicit preferences.

‎‎The activist further raised the alarm over ongoing attempts to compromise the legal process. Joe revealed that these international buyers are currently mobilizing massive financial resources to hire a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), rewrite the narrative, and pervert justice by influencing the police.

The post read: ‎”Shocking news, firstly, the App has not been banned and is fully operating with a lot of other women doing the same thing as my proxy eyes are following them up.

‎”‎Secondly, she bragged that no one can do anything about it. She might be right because something happened today. The big Arabian guys asked after her and are now aware that she is in police custody. These big guys are mobilising serious funds to get a SAN, paint other narratives and get her out with an extremely giant offer for the police. If they remanded her to prison, applied for bail, and it was granted, you will all remember I told you this.

‎”‎Thirdly, all eyes should be on the police/prosecutor. Yes, I mean desert money from those desert nations. Do you know those Arabian/Indian men tell ladies in that App that those things are their fantasies, but they can’t get it because it is not allowed in their country. There are up to 20 women in that App doing exactly what this lady is doing, and if she is grilled properly, she would make these confessions to the police.

‎‎Fourthly, they have a close WhatsApp group where a lot of things are going on. They are big, yes, really big like the g@ƴ guys. In those websites, you are paid for carrying out different tasks, including defecating and eating your faeces, as well as urinating and drinking your urine. You heard me right. These videos give those guys fantasies. These are small things done on those websites.

“‎Finally, if you are instrumental in the arrest, guard your social media account; they will start reporting it to bring it down. You better check the phones of your children because many of them are secretly on those websites selling noodles and doing nasty things. I have dedicated myself to investigating these websites, posting what they do in there and advising you all about them.

“‎I paid some good monies (dollars) to enter into two of them today. If una nor fear this internet space with a series of my coming revelations, una nor fit fear anything again. If they discover, they will come for me and I would also go for them. Nobody has the monopoly of disaster. We dare, because we don’t fear.”

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