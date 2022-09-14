Ahead of the September 30 Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections, key stakeholders from across the country have appealed to the electorates to vote wisely by voting the right candidates, saying their decisions will make or mars Nigeria’s football.

They made the passionate appeal during a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja yesterday.

The meeting which was put together by Nigeria Football Progressive Forum (NFPF), comprising State Football Association (FA) chairmen, technocrats, grassroots football promoters, club owners and journalists, was aimed at finding a common ground and lasting solutions to issues bedeviling Nigeria’s football using the September 30 elections slated for Benin, Edo State.

The convener of the forum, Chidi Okonkwo, said the elections will spell doom or change the fortune of Nigeria’s football, and urged the electorates to vote wisely.

“We can be better than any country in the whole world football, if we do the right thing. Let’s put our heads together and do the right thing.

“Of course we all have interest in different capacities, but let’s put our heads together and make the right decision,” Okonkwo urged.

The spokesperson of the forum, Mr Mike Obasi, said the body is bi-partisan but committed to the positive change that will be anchored on the recently approved 10 Years Football Masterplan.

He said the forum, which is a public and private initiative, will support any presidential candidate committed to the 10 Years Football Masterplan and reconciliation of all stakeholders of the round leather game in the country and ready to cooperate with the government devoid of personal interest in find a lasting solution to issues bedeviling Nigeria’s football.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, presidential candidate and 1st vice-president of NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said the elections will not be a do or die affair, but an opportunity to settle quarrels among brothers and bridge the gap.

“We need to change the mentality of our football and the elections will not be a do or die affair. It is a competition among brothers, it is about football and the need to create a standard. It is time to settle quarrels among stakeholders and bridge the gap,” Akinwunmi said.

Also, a former Super Eagles winger, Victor Ikpeba, urged the congressmen and women to vote for the right person as the president.

“I want to urge all my friends, the State FA chairmen and other congress members to search their hearts well and vote for the right person. I have been in this game for years and it is my passion to see our football doing very well,” he said.