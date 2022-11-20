The Nigeria Football Federation have passed a vote of confidence in Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro despite the team’s poor record under the Portuguese.

The Super Eagles were thrashed 4-0 in a friendly on Thursday night by Portugal.

The defeat took Peseiro’s record to a miserable five losses and two wins from seven games.

The Super Eagles has also look nowhere a cohesive unit five months into Peseiro’s reign.

There are already calls for Peseiro to be sacked.

A top NFF official however told ESPN that it was too early to entertain such thoughts.

“He (Peseiro)has just started and we need to be patient with him,” the official stated.

“He has also won the two games that were important, that is the qualifiers for the Nations Cup. Friendlies are just friendlies, and we will judge him on the qualifiers.”

The Super Eagles will return to action in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau in March 2023.