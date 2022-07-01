Nigeria’s senior women football team, Super Falcons, have urged the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, to seek another term in office,saying his positive transformation brought a facelift to women football in Nigeria.

Former captain of the team and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshola, who spoke on behalf of her teammates, said the Pinnick administration has transformed Nigeria’s women football and wants him to continue in office.

“The president has done so much for us as a team, if we must be honest. I remember when I was in Arsenal, a couple of years ago, a number of my teammates do go for international assignments and I always stay back to train with the team, just 2 or 3 of us training. It is not the same anymore, we don’t want this to stop.

“We think right now that we are following the true path and we want continuity as a team. We don’t want to go back to the starting line,” Oshoala stated.

Speaking in the same vein, Super Falcons captain, Enome Ebi, pleaded with the NFF president to have a change of mind, saying his exit means the team will suffer doom.

“We want to beg you not to leave us because if you leave us we are going to start from the beginning like Asisat said. Please, think about it and continue because of the team.”

On her part, Aisha Falode, head of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) who doubles as the Chef de Mission to the 2022 WAFCON, also appealed to the NFFboss not to abandon his pet project (the development of women football in Nigeria).

“Mr.President, this team you have taken them as your baby, you pamper them and pet them. When there are issues you solve it as a brother, a father and a friend.This is the true hallmark of leadership.For me this NFF election in which you are not contesting, we still need you to continue,” Falode stated.