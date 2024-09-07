The Kansas City Chiefs made a winning start to their NFL title defence as the Baltimore Ravens had a touchdown overturned as the game expired.

The Chiefs, who are aiming to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, led 27-20 as the Ravens got the ball back with two minutes remaining.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to the Chiefs’ 10-yard line with less than 30 seconds and they had three shots at the endzone.

The first two passes were incomplete and the third was caught by Isaiah Likely at the back of the endzone and awarded as a touchdown.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh signalled for his team to go for a two-point conversion to win the game, rather than kick the extra point to take it to overtime.

But replays showed that Likely landed with a toe on the endline and the score was ruled out, allowing the Kansas City crowd, including Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, to celebrate a 27-20 victory.

The 2024 season opener was a repeat of last season’s AFC Championship game and means the Chiefs have won five of their six meetings with the Ravens since their quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jackson came into the league.

During that time, the Ravens have twice finished the regular season with the NFL’s best record yet failed to reach a Super Bowl while the Chiefs, who Jackson once described as “our kryptonite”, have reached four of the past five, winning three.

New signing Derrick Henry, the NFL’s two-time rushing leader, barged over to give the Ravens an early lead before rookie receiver Xavier Worthy drew the Chiefs level with a rushing touchdown.

Two Harrison Butker field goals helped the hosts to a 13-10 lead at half-time, with an Isiah Pacheco touchdown extending their lead.

Likely took a Jackson pass and beat three defenders to claim a 49-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, before Worthy was left wide open to claim his second touchdown and make it 27-17.

Justin Tucker’s second field goal then got the Ravens back within reach, setting up the nervy finish.

The opening weekend continues with the NFL staging its first regular season game in Brazil as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo.