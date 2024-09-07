Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has praised Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman following his historic nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, Soccernet.ng reports.

Lookman, who becomes the eighth Super Eagles player to receive the prestigious nomination, was recognised for his exceptional form at both club and international levels over the past season.

In response to the milestone, Oliseh, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, took to social media to congratulate Lookman.

“Congratulations to Ademola Lookman for joining this exclusive list of Nigerians who were globally acclaimed! Naija’s all-time magnificent 8 just became THE MAGNIFICENT 8. Delighted and welcome to the club, Lil bro.” he wrote on his X handle.

Lookman’s performances, which included a remarkable hat trick in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 Europa League final, have catapulted him into the global spotlight.

His contributions at the international level were equally impressive, with three goals and one assist instrumental in guiding Nigeria to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The nomination has further established Lookman as a leading contender for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Victor Osimhen, who placed eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, becoming the seventh Nigerian to receive the honour, and Oliseh who was the sixth in 1998.