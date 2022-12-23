The federal government has expressed optimism that the engagement of an independent verification agent for the implementation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme would provide states and FCT more funds to quickly address the rising poverty in the land.

Minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba stated this during the signing of the contract between the federal government and Steigler Services Ltd to serve as the IVA of the NG-CARES programme.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, 22nd December, 2022.

Agba stated that the reimbursed funds would no doubt assist in reducing poverty in the country and boost the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million people out of poverty.

“The NG-CARES is a performance for result (PforR) programme where results achieved by each State and FCT will have to be verified by independent verification agent before reimbursement is made.

“This will make states and FCT work harder to get more funds and work for their people.

“The use of IVA in the NG-CARES programme further reiterates President Muhammadu Buhari’s transparency crusade,” Agba said in a state that was issued by the special assistant (Media) Sufuyan Ojeifo said in a statement yesterday

The minister called on Nigerians to support the laudable programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari and assured them that the federal government would continue to focus on the poor and vulnerable in the country.

Speaking on the milestone achieved with respect to the engagement of the IVA, the national coordinator of NG-CARES, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, said that the IVA engagement bidding process was very competitive and included both local and international firms.

He said that Steigler Services Ltd emerged as the most responsive and competitive bidder.

He added that the World Bank Procurement guidelines for international competitive bidding were used in the selection of the IVA .

Obaje stated that the federal CARES support unit of the NG-CARES programme had fixed the 28th of December, 2022 for the commencement of the first verification exercise that would run concurrently in all the States and FCT.

The firm will verify the results achieved by states and FCT since the commencement of the programme implementation from June 2020.

The signing of the contract document was undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The NG-CARES is a US$750 million support operation from the World Bank with the objective to “expand access to livelihood support and food security services and grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms.”