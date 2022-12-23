Dangote Cement Plc has had its Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) rating raised from B- to B in recognition of the cement producer’s commitment to climate change.

The rating upgrade indicates that Dangote Cement has addressed the environmental impact of its business and ensures good environmental management.

Dangote Cement, in a statement, said, this upgrade demonstrates the continued efforts made by the company to increase its levels of non-financial disclosure and improve its sustainability reporting.

According to the company, this year, for the fourth time, Dangote Cement submitted to the CDP, one of the world’s leading research groups focused on climate change.

“Dangote Cement has received two consecutive rating upgrades over the past two years and in addition to the rating upgrade, Dangote Cement is a CDP supporter.

Speaking on the announcement, chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos said: “we are pleased to be recognised again for the progress we are making in our environmental disclosures and sustainability. The CDP rating upgrade clearly illustrates the growth we have achieved in our commitment to transparency on climate and environmental issues.

“This year, our Alternative Fuel Project has reached an advanced stage and aims to leverage waste management solutions and reduce CO2 emissions. As at 9M22, we co-processed 101,553t of waste representing a 77 per cent increase over last year.”

He also said: “we understand the impact of social and environmental factors on our operating environment and believe that measuring and reporting our activities transparently and consistently is a crucial component in transforming our ecosystem.

“At Dangote Cement, we will continue to take coordinated steps towards transparency on environmental issues.”

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 51.6Mta capacity across Africa. A fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, The cement company has a production capacity of 35.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria.

Obajana Plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella Plant in Edo state has 3Mta.

Through its recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement serving neighbouring countries.

Dangote Cement has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).