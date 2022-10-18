Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria have condemned as reprehensible and unacceptable the order by the Zamfara State government for the closure of some media organisations operating in the state.

The duo expressed concern over the shutdown of four broadcast stations: NTA, Gamji Television, Alumna Television and Pride FM Station, all located in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, by Governor Bello Matawalle, calling on him to immediately unseal the broadcast stations.

The Zamfara State Government on Saturday shut down the stations, for covering a rally held by the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr Dauda Lawan Dare.

The state government claimed that the rally was organised despite a ban on campaigns by the state government over alleged security situation in the state.

IPI Nigeria, in a statement yesterday in Abuja signed by its president, Musikilu Mojeed, noted that the Zamfara State government does not have the power to shut down media houses, and called on the Zamfara State Police Commissioner not to enforce an illegal directive by the government.

Also, in a separate statement issued yesterday and signed by the NGE’s president, Mustapha Isah, and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the umbrella of all the editors in Nigeria, described the action as illegal and a violation of the Nigeria constitution and other international instruments.

The guild stated that the only government agency that is charged with the constitutional mandate of regulating the broadcast stations or determining any infraction in the conduct of broadcasting industry, is the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

‘’While the NGE doesn’t even want to go into the illegality of the ban on political activities in that state, our primary concern here is the unlawful and unconstitutional action of the state government against the affected stations for carrying out their constitutional and social obligations – of reporting events and keeping the citizens informed of political developments in the state.

‘’In fact, the shut stations would have been accused of unprofessional misconduct if they didn’t cover that rally. We are also encouraged by the fact that the regulatory agency of broadcasting, NBC, has also condemned the unlawful action of Governor Bello Matawalle,’’ the NGE added.

Condemning the action of the governor in its entirety, the editors said the governor’s action was a serious threat to the democratic process and democracy, saying it was a precarious signal to what awaits the media, ahead of the 2023 general elections.