The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has announced the appointment of Dr. Abdulateef Shittu as the Acting Director General with immediate effect.

Shittu’s appointment followed the retirement of Asishana Okauru.

Okauru’s retirement was accepted by the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed gratitude for Okauru’s years of dedicated service to the Forum.

Until his appointment, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu was the Executive Director, Strategy and Research at the NGF Secretariat.

The NGF in a statement said Shittu ”brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in public administration and governance.

“The NGF is confident that Dr. Abdulateef Shittu will continue to drive the Forum’s strategic initiatives forward.

“As Acting Director General, Abdulateef Shittu will lead the NGF with a clear focus on enhancing intergovernmental collaboration, fostering innovative solutions to everyday challenges, and ensuring the effective implementation of policies that promote sustainable development across all states.

“The NGF remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission and objectives, and we are confident that Dr. Abdulateef Shittu will provide the continuity and stability needed during this period,” the Forum said.

The statement also extended the Forum’s best wishes to Okauru in his future endeavours, as it looks forward to a new era of progress under the guidance of the acting Director General.