Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has cleared the air over allegations of safety violations leveled against it by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA).

In a statement by the management of the airline, it confirmed that the UK authority indeed wrote the airline about its safety standards, but stated that the issues raised were all resolved.

The airline, according to the statement, confirmed that all its Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) as raised by the UKCAA.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports alleging a safety breach by Air Peace in the United Kingdom aimed at creating fears and doubts in the minds of the flying public. From the commencement of our inaugural flight to London, our operations have been subjected to intense scrutiny by the relevant authorities which we most welcome, as we pride ourselves in our continued pursuit of operational excellence and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our esteemed passengers.

“We can confirm that the UK Civil Aviation Authority wrote to Air Peace, after their statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on our use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and some other concerns. We provided the necessary information, and the matter was resolved without any issues.

“It is, therefore, wrong to say we do not have approval for our EFB. Air Peace received approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and all our Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with EFBs.

“Regarding the claim that our B777 aircraft lack iPad mounts and charging ports in the flight deck, this is incorrect. All B777 aircraft are equipped with charging ports in the cockpit, and we ensure that all our B777 aircraft have iPad mounts.”

The statement further stated that the concern about the captain’s choice of runway exit after landing had also been resolved as well as the location of the cockpit library.

“Another issue raised by the UK CAA was the location of our cockpit library on the B777. The B777 designates two locations for storing manuals and books: one behind the captain and one under the jumpseat. During the inspection, the books were stored under the jumpseat, as it is commonly practised. We understand the inspector’s preference for the books to be placed behind the captain and have ensured this preference is accommodated for all operations going forward.

“There was also a concern about the captain’s choice of runway exit after landing. Instead of exiting at the middle runway exit, the captain, out of his professional discretion, opted to exit at the end of the runway. This may have delayed the arrival of another aircraft. We acknowledge this deviation and have addressed the matter with the captain to ensure adherence to preferred exit procedures in the future.

“Ramp Inspection is a normal procedure carried out by aviation authorities globally, and the UK CAA did the right thing by notifying the NCAA of the outcome of their inspection.

“Air Peace’s safety record is second to none, and we go above and beyond to comply with all established safety standards. Safety is the bedrock of our operations, and we have robust operational mechanisms to guarantee full compliance always,” the airline management stated.