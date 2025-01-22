The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has launched two groundbreaking digital readiness tools aimed at transforming public service delivery and modernising revenue administration across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The newly introduced Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as well as Readiness Index and Intelligent Revenue Authority (IRA) Index are designed to assess the digital capabilities of states and foster a more efficient, technology-driven approach to governance.

Speaking on the development, NGF Director General, Abdulateef Shittu emphasised the significance of digital transformation in improving public service delivery and fiscal management.

“These tools are a step toward creating smarter states that can leverage technology to enhance citizen services and streamline revenue systems,” he said.

The DPI Readiness Index is a comprehensive framework that evaluates states’ readiness to adopt digital tools for governance. Built around three pillars—Enabling Environment, Building Blocks, and Delivery of Public Services, the index provides an in-depth analysis of each state’s digital landscape, identifying strengths, gaps, and opportunities for improvement.

The index is designed to help state governments better understand their digital maturity and align their initiatives with best practices for effective public service delivery.

For its part, the IRA Index focuses on integrating digital infrastructure into revenue administration. By evaluating states’ use of technologies such as digital IDs, data exchange mechanisms, and payment systems, the IRA aims to dismantle operational silos and create more efficient fiscal systems.

Shittu highlighted the IRA’s role in strengthening fiscal management, “The Intelligent Revenue Authority Index is a game-changer for revenue generation and administration. It equips states with actionable insights to improve efficiency and foster greater transparency.”

To ensure the tools are practical and reflective of Nigeria’s needs, the NGF will host a validation workshop on Monday, January 27, 2025 where representatives from state ministries and revenue agencies will convene to review the tools and provide feedback on their application.

The workshop will explore preliminary findings, discuss use cases, and establish a reference group to guide the implementation of digital transformation at the state level.

The NGF has invited policymakers, state governments, and development partners to leverage these tools in driving digital transformation efforts.

“These indices reflect the NGF’s commitment to modernising governance and enhancing public service delivery through innovation,” Shittu said.

He solicited stakeholders’ collaboration with the NGF towards unlocking Nigeria’s digital potential.

The tools mark a significant step in Nigeria’s journey toward a digitally-enabled future, with the potential to improve citizen engagement, streamline government operations, and boost state revenues.