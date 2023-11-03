A non-governmental organisation, Impact and Inspire Wuraolami Foundation, has rendered assistance worth over a million Naira to a physical challenged student of Lagos State University (LASU), Miss Opeyemi Taiwo, in order to make it convenient for her to complete her education successfully.

According to the founder of the organisation, Dame Ifeoyinola W. Jacobs, the organisation set up Impact and Inspire Wuraolami Foundation Disable Student Allowance (IIWFDSA) so as to be able to reach out to the physically challenged in the society and bring succour to them.

She said she knew many of them are facing difficulties because they lack what could give them the necessary aids to make their learning convenient.

Some of the items given to Taiwo included Laptop, mattress, pillow, bedsheets, bucket, school bag, table lamp foodstuffs, beverages, monthly allowance of N20,000 and groceries.

Dame Jacobs advised Taiwo not to lose faith in herself, and she should accept what is hers and let go of what she can’t afford.

She urged the beneficiary to always surround herself with people who can lift her up to a higher pedestal.

Dame Jacobs also promised Taiwo that she will assist her in securing a good job opportunity after her education and urged her to look beyond her disability and see more of her abilities.

She added that IIWFDSA was set to support the disabled students to help cover their study-related costs, adding that those who can benefit from the programme are those that have mental challenges, long-term illnesses, or any other disability.

Dame Jacobs urged the university community to ensure that the disabled have equal opportunities as an able students just as she wanted the institution to also organise seminars for them on how they can stand on their own after school or assist in facilitating employment opportunities for them.

“I ask after all their efforts as disabled from one course to another course, what comes next. Are they going to be left alone, or would they fit into the society as normal beneficiaries as compared to able bodied ones since their brain is as efficient as the able-bodied students,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the University, Professor Abayomi Olumoko, the Dean of Faculty of Science, appreciated the Foundation for the great impact on people for decades, and commended it for maintaining a stellar, unimpeachable, and immaculate track record of honesty, integrity, and service to humanity.

Professor Olumoko said he has related, interfaced, and collaborated with persons and organisations in the topmost echelons in the society, but Wuraolami Foundation stands out.

He also argued Impact and Inspire Wuraolami Foundation to collaborate with the Lagos State University disabled management to promote equity among the students.

Professor Olumoko noted that management of the school was putting a programme in place that will make studies easier for the physically-challenged students.

Mrs Idowu Tinuola and Mrs Abide discovered Miss Taiwo and recommended her to the Foundation for assistance.

Miss Taiwo commended the NGO for coming to her aid and promised not to let down all those who rally round her to give her support.