A non-governmental organisation, King Ogunremi Foundation, in conjunction with Kings Barber Connect, has reiterated its commitment to supporting vulnerable groups especially the elderly, widows, school pupils and empowering barbers across Lagos State, through targeted community development initiatives.

The assertion was made by King Ogunremi during the 75th birthday celebration of his mother, Deacon Abeni Ogunremi, as the event was marked with a free medical checkup other papliatives to the vulnerable.

Ogunremi, a UK-based Nigerian Master Barber and Humanist, highlighted the strides of the Foundation in addressing economic challenges faced by local barbers and supporting the elderly, particularly widows.

“We are not just giving haircuts, we are preserving livelihoods, restoring dignity, and sustaining small businesses that hold up our communities,” he stated.

Even at the heart of the Foundation’s intervention is the Sponsored Free Haircut Voucher Initiative for school pupils, which has provided over 32,000 free haircuts and supported more than 500 barbershops across Nigeria.

He explained, “This initiative ensures that barbers stay in business by attracting new customers through sponsored vouchers, especially during this period of economic hardship and rising inflation.”

Beyond supporting the barbering community, the Foundation is deeply involved in social welfare, particularly in the Itire community of Lagos. Ogunremi revealed that proceeds from the voucher sponsorships were channelled into providing monthly stipends, primary healthcare, and food supplies for elderly widows and vulnerable children.

“Our mission is holistic economic empowerment must go hand in hand with social protection,” he noted.

Speaking at the event, Oba Tajudeen Odubiyi, Onitire of Itire Land, felicitated with the celebrant on her 75th birthday anniversary and commended the Foundation’s interventions, describing them as exemplary. “Taking care of our elders is a shared duty. This foundation has done extremely well in providing basic needs for the vulnerable. While the government has a role to play, I’ll implore individuals to also rise to the occasion. What King Ogunremi Foundation is doing should be replicated across communities,” the traditional leader urged.

However, the Foundation is now seeking further sponsorship from individuals, celebrities, and corporate organisations to expand the reach of the voucher programme. “Every voucher sponsored is a direct investment in human dignity, community resilience, and youth-Driven enterprise,” Ogunremi said, adding that sponsors benefit from strong community goodwill and brand exposure through the vouchers.

The King Ogunremi Foundation is also investing in King’s Barber Connect Nigeria (KBCN), a platform connecting local barbers with tools, training, and opportunities to grow their businesses. “The goal is sustainability. We want barbers to not just survive but scale their businesses and inspire the next generation,” he affirmed.