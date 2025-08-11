A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Hope Alive for Disability Initiative (HAPI) has commended the Benue State House of Assembly for passing the State Disability Rights Bill and appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia for prompt assent and swift implementation.

The executive director of HAPI, Aver Akighir, who made her views known during a press conference in Makurdi, said the governor’s quick assent to the bill will guarantee legal backing to the activities of persons with disabilities in the state.

She applauded the State Assembly for the feat describing it as a journey towards dignity, equity and justice for persons with disabilities in Benue State.

According to her, “We are here to recognise a long awaited breakthrough, which is the passage of the Benue State Disability Rights Bill, the recent legislative advancement followed years of relentless advocacy, tireless mobilisation and unwavering belief in the power of inclusive governance.”

She said, “On behalf of HAPI and the joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Benue JONAPWD State chapter, we want to express our gratitude to Governor Alia for his commitment to the yearnings of persons with disabilities, which led to the prompt transmission of the bill to the Benue State House of Assembly as an executive submission.” She said that this bill is built on the historic steps taken by the governor.

The executive director said, “Assent to this bill will not only demonstrate political will but will also guarantee legal backing for the rights, inclusion, and social protection of over 15 percent of the population of persons with disabilities, which will bring about action in areas like education, healthcare services, employment, political participation, and access to justice.”

Some of the persons with disabilities who spoke at the occasion included Barr. Sunday Sabe and Jacintha Igwilo who commended the Governor and the State Assembly for passing the bill. “We also recognised the invaluable contribution of strategic partners, the media, traditional rulers, the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barr. Bemsen Mnyim, among others, for their commitments and collaboration, which led to the passage of the bill,” she said.

Earlier, Governor Alia said the passage of the bill will end discrimination and stereotypes against persons with special needs.

Represented by the senior special assistant to the Governor on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Bem Anshe, the governor lamented a situation where most structures in the state especially public offices are not friendly to persons with disabilities with the believe that the passage of the bill will take care of some of the abnormalities, and will also give room to the establishment of a Disability Commission as enshrined in the bill.