Worried by the continued neglect and social inequality of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), a non-governmental organisation, the Youth Leadership Initiative for Social Justice has offered medical assistance to about 200 IDPs in Abuja.

The organisation, which stated that this is one of the many programme lined up for the next one year, said its aim is ensure that these IDPs have the required knowledge of their health issues as well as provide some medical consumables to them.

At the event held in the Durumi IDPs’ Camp, the executive director of the organisation, Chinenye Nwevo, said the NGO would also provide other needed items to the IDPs in the course of the next one year.

She said the medical outreach would focus checking of blood pressure, sugar level, hypertension, diabetes, pregnancy and some antenatal care for women.

She explained that the organisation would be embarking on quarterly intervention and visitation to different IDP camps in Abuja and called on Nigerians to offer their donations to the IDPs, individually or through any preferred organisation.

On the funding and how the organisation will sustain the programme, Nwevo said in addition to the Ronnie Care Foundation International, which is a major partner, Leadway Assurance, and other volunteers are also supporting the group.