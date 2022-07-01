Jabi Lake Mall has advised it shoppers on the need to avoid drug abuse but maintain a healthy living.

Jabi Lake Mall, an indoor shopping centre with water views, had launched a campaign in partnership with the Federal Healthcare Agency, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, retail pharmacies and health brands to create awareness and sensitise shoppers on key health issues.

Speaking on behalf of Jabi Lake Mall, the center manager, Mr. Steve Idornigie said “We are driven to consciously build and sustain a healthy lifestyle by sensitizing our shoppers on the need to avoid drug abuse, ensure vaccination, general body check-ups, eye check, dietary lessons and the need to feed on healthy meals.”

In corroborating the centre manager, Mr Abiola Oparinde, appreciated the officials of the FCT National Primary Health Care Development Agency, saying that the Jabi Lake Mall made the car park and the Panam Community readily available for aerobics exercise as well as conducting a final health check to mark the end of the Healthcare campaign.

According to him, some of the tests conducted on shoppers and residents include eye tests, Body Mass Index (BMI), sugar tests, blood pressure, Hepatitis test, Widal test, Ulcer test, and HIV Screening. Provisions for refreshments were made to engage and encourage shoppers and residents.

“Jabi Lake Mall is your destination shopping Centre where you eat, shop, play and relax. We encourage you to stay healthy and safe for your loved ones,” Oparinde said.

Activities spanning a week were put together by the team of Jabi Lake Mall to educate shoppers about improving their standard of living and accessible healthcare to indigenes and residents of Abuja.

To further drive the campaign, distribution of mosquito nets, sanitary pads, and hygiene-oriented items for females were made available. Preventive medicine to combat malaria and vitamins based on professional prescriptions were also given to shoppers and residents who were at the Jabi Lake Mall.