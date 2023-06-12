NGO Submits FoI Request On Nigeria Air Scandal

Connected Development, a pan-African organisation has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on the Nigeria Air scandal to the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

In a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and signed by the Chief Executive of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, the social accountability organisation demanded specific details on the utilisation of the N85 billion allocated for establishing Nigeria Air.

CODE demanded a breakdown of how the allocated funds will be utilised, including a detailed account of the expenditures and activities undertaken as part of the establishment of Nigerian Air. It also demanded information regarding the procurement process followed in securing partnerships for the establishment of Nigeria Air, including the names of partners, the negotiation process employed, and any relevant associated documentation.