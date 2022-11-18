As Nigeria strives to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is partnering the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on operational guidelines and innovative financing.

The director-general of NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, disclosed this when he received the NBA president Yakubu Maikyau at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Sambo said, “We have established a committee on innovative financing, NBA will be part of that committee, we have gone to Rwanda, and we have seen the way they operate their innovative financing committee.

“The system has made their health insurance to be more effective, we are going to be working together until we meet our UHC target.

Earlier, the NBA president said the association had gone through the National Health Insurance Act and was encouraged by the provisions in the document.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised lawyers to embrace health insurance and commended his predecessor, Olumide Apata, who began the process of initiating the health insurance scheme for NBA members.