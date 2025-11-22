The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to commence a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 36 States of the federation and the federal capital territory, beginning from the November 25 to the December 10, 2025.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, who disclosed this in Abuja, at a press conference to herald the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the NHRC, also revealed that the campaign was structured to ensure a broad national engagement, using a strong advocacy and meaningful action.

Ojukwu reiterated that since the 16 Days of Activism began as an international campaign initiated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) in 1991, it has always been used as an organizing strategy by women’s groups to call for the elimination of violence against women.

While calling on the National Assembly to pass the law creating special constituencies for women to aid more women participation in politics and governance, Ojukwu added that the refusal to do so constitutes violation against women.

The executive secretary also noted that NHRC was using the moment to renew its dedication to a Nigeria where violence, discrimination, and harmful practices have no place.

“As the Commission marks 30 years of service to the nation, we stand at a defining moment in our human rights journey. Over the decades, we have remained a beacon of hope and resilience, championing justice and the rule of law. This year’s theme, ‘Unite To End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girl’, challenges us to build a society where no one is left behind.

“The NHRC in collaboration with partners and Women groups use this meduim to raise awareness about gender based violence as a human rights issue at the local, national, regional and international levels; strengthening local work around violence against women; establishing a clear link between local and international work to end violence against women; providing a forum in which organizers can develop and share effective strategies; demonstrating the solidarity of women around the world organizing against violence against women and creating tools to pressure governments to implement promises made to eliminate violence against women,” Ojukwu stated.

Ojukwu who promised that the NHRC will continue to expand its sensitisation campaigns, engage communities, build the capacity of first responders, and leverage digital platforms to amplify messages, also assured that they remain committed to collaborating with civil society, government agencies, traditional rulers, the private sector, and international partners for a stronger, coordinated response to gender-based violence.