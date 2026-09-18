The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced a preliminary investigation into the deaths of about 33 persons suspected to be artisanal miners who reportedly died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

The Commission said the deaths occurred after the suspects were arrested during enforcement operations in the Wushishi-Lukoto area of the state on September 15 and 16, 2026.

According to the NHRC, the bodies of the deceased were subsequently deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding their deaths while in custody.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, described the development as a matter requiring urgent and transparent investigation, saying the NHRC had ordered a preliminary probe to establish the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

Ojukwu also called for an independent forensic autopsy on the bodies and the preservation of all available evidence that could assist investigators in determining what happened to the suspects.

He said any investigation being conducted by the Ministry of Interior and the NSCDC must be transparent, comprehensive and consistent with international standards governing the investigation of potentially unlawful deaths in custody.

The NHRC boss stressed that arrest on suspicion of illegal mining could not remove the fundamental rights of the suspects, noting that law enforcement agencies remained bound by the Constitution and applicable human rights instruments in their treatment of persons in custody.

“Citizens who are arrested on suspicion by law enforcement agents are by law expected to enjoy the full compliment of their fundamental human right in accordance with national and international human rights instruments,” Ojukwu said.

He further urged residents, particularly youths in Minna, to remain calm and avoid any action capable of escalating tensions while the investigation proceeds.

Ojukwu assured the public that the Commission would pursue accountability and ensure that appropriate remedies are provided if human rights violations are established by the investigation.

The statement was signed by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, NHRC.