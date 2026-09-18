A surviving suspected illegal miner in Niger State has alleged that detainees began collapsing after an unidentified substance was sprayed inside their cell while they were in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The survivor made the allegation while speaking during a visit by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the state on Friday, following the deaths of 33 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

“They sprayed something in the cell after putting us inside, and people started falling down,” the survivor said.

The allegation has raised further questions over the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the miners, who were arrested during enforcement operations against illegal mining in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of the state.

The suspects were taken into custody during operations conducted on September 15 and 16, with the deaths subsequently recorded while they were in detention.

The exact cause of the deaths has not been established, as investigations into the incident continue.

Tunji-Ojo visited the state as part of efforts by the federal government to ascertain what led to the deaths and assess the situation of those who survived.

The minister had earlier suspended the Niger State Commandant of the NSCDC, Suberu Aniviye, and ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The NSCDC has also constituted an investigative team to examine the condition of the suspects at the time of their arrest, their period in custody, the conditions of their detention and the medical attention provided to them.

The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths and determine whether any individuals or factors contributed to the incident.