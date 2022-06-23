The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday organised a training programme for the police officers in Ilorin, Kwara State to educate them on human rights issues.

Declaring the training progmme open, the director, women and children, Mr Harry Obe, who represented the executive secretary of NHRC said the commission organised the training to enlighten policemen on the need to ensure that their actions conform with world standard on the basic rights of the people of the country.

He said that it is the duty of the NHRC to interact with policemen on policing and how to protect human rights in the country. Obe, who said that the protection of human rights is important stated that the commission will ensure that the police and other law enforcement agency obey and protect the human rights of Nigerians.

“The commission is to ensure that the actions of the police and other law enforcement agencies conform with human rights standard in the world,” he added.

Obe who said that the commission received 1.7 million complaints on human rights abuses from Nigerians in 2021 stated that the training was one of the 10 trainings organised for the police across the country.

In her remarks, the project coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma Nwakama urged the police and NHRC as well as members of the public to work together to make the enforcement of human rights in the country better.

In his goodwill message, Kwara State commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo said that the training was timely, and urged the participants to take the training seriously and take what they learn to their respective commands and impact the knowledge on others.