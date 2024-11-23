The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), with the support of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme Phase II, has rolled out a 16-day activism across the nation to commemorate the international Human Rights Day 2024.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said this year’s activities collectively aimed to strengthen partnerships, enhance awareness, and foster collaborative action in the fight against inequality.

Ojukwu said by bringing diverse stakeholders together, the Commission seeks to reaffirm its commitment to promoting equality, justice, and the protection of human rights for all Nigerians.

While emphasising that the media is a critical partner in amplifying the efforts of the Commission, the human rights defender called on journalists to ensure that the message of human rights especially as it pertains to the activities leading to this year’s international Human Rights Day reaches every corner of the society.

He said on Monday, November 25, 2024, there will be roadshow across the 36 State offices in collaboration with CSOs, NBA/FIDA, and other stakeholders from a designated points (NHRC offices) to the First Ladies of the States, who then receive the group and launch the start of the 16-day of activism.

The executive secretary revealed that throughout the 16 days of activism, they will engage in various activities that will raise awareness about gender-based violence, promote gender equality, as well as advocate for policy and legislative reforms to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

He explained that in the past years, the Commission’s State offices joined the headquarters to play significant roles in promoting the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in Nigeria, adding that this year, they planned to expand their sensitisation campaigns, increase engagement with stakeholders as well as build capacity for responders, leverage social media platforms to amplify messages, raise awareness and engage with the public.

The 2024 International Human Rights Day Celebration is themed “Equality – Reducing Inequality and Advancing Human Rights”. It is anchored by the NHRC in support of RoLAC Programme Phase II, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).