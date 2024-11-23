Hosts Team Nigeria are determined to win the ongoing 2nd Africa Military Games in Abuja, toping the medal standing with 64 medals after the conclusion of Day 3 events on Friday night.

The disclosure was contained in the medal table released by the organisers of the games on Friday night after the conclusion of the day’s events.

A further analysis of the medal table released by the organisers indicated that Team Nigeria have so far amassed 34 gold, 16 silver and 14, totaling 64 medals to top the medal table.

Behind Team Nigeria, in a distant second position, is Team Algeria with 24 medals, comprising 19 gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Tunisia is third on the medal table with nine medals, made up of one gold, seven silver and one bronze.

Team South Africa are in fourth position with three medals of one gold and two silver.

In the fifth position is Libya with four medals of three silver and one bronze, while Gabon and Cameroon jointly occupied sixth position with two silver medals each and Senegal is 8th on the medal table with one silver and five bronze.