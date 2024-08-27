The group West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) has commended the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the resignation of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar CFR; recently in the country.

Described DG National Intelligence Agency Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar Abubakar as a quiet solution provider and a brilliant young man with very few words as he loves to operate in the background and rarely talks in public in line with the stock of his trade.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Johnson Amata described the ex-while DG as a diplomat and Intelligence officer and a modest public servant singled him out of the crowd for various accolades within and beyond the shores of Nigeria being a man that understands the dynamics of the society and offers deep insights and futuristic solutions to challenges facing the society.

He said, being a quintessential Security Chief who possesses a solid background and wealth of experience in International Relations, Diplomacy, Security and Intelligence, Mediation, Good Governance and Peace Support Operations.

In a related development, Mrs. Jonna Mendez who served in the American CIA the equivalent of Nigeria NIA from 1966 to 1993 in a seminar observation and in a recent interview on CNN HARDTalk, opined and posited that, “in any organisation as large as the CIA there will be plenty of bad decisions and there were occasions in history where mistakes had been made, some purposely and some not purposely”.

”This it is wise to check against fake news to forestall any regrettable decision in our overall national interest in these difficult times as the top security brass rarely exists without the need to restructure the entire security network and architecture to sustain the defence and corporate security and existence of the nation.”

Group while thanking President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda for the opportunity given to H.E. Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, to serve the nation meritoriously, the group affirmed that it will be a great opportunity and privilege for Mr. President to continuously tap into the wealth of experience of the security top brass of Amb. Rufai Abubakar, CFR with a view to restructuring our security and intelligence architecture in the country.

”It is for these reasons and many more that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu should remember the famous words of the great French Statesman and Orator, Charles Louis Seindet Baron de Montesquei who said, “The deterioration of every Government begins with the decay of the Principles on which it is founded”, with a view to nipping in the bud the security challenges facing the nation and overcoming then in record time.”