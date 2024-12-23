The Niger State Contributory Health Agency (NiCare) has recognised the outstanding dedication and contributions of its staff and celebrated the achievements of its pioneer members who have retired after years of exemplary service at its 2024 End-of-Year Productivity Awards Ceremony.

The event, the first of its kind in Niger State, was held at Minna, and attracted top government officials, agency partners, and well-wishers.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary and CEO of NiCare, Sulayman Abu-bakr, reflected on the agency’s remarkable progress under his leadership. Guided by a strategic four-point agenda aligned with former Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s “New Niger Agenda” to improve livelihoods, NiCare has recorded significant milestones in enhancing healthcare access and welfare in the state.

Key achievements highlighted during the event included the revamping of the agency’s organisational structure, prioritisation of staff welfare, strategic partnerships, the launch of a retiree medical insurance package, implementation of a Farmers’ Health Insurance Scheme, digital transformation initiatives, and the introduction of the Tertiary Institutions Social Health Insurance Programme (TISHIP).

Sulayman applauded the collective efforts of the NiCare team, emphasiding their passion and resilience as drivers of success. “This ceremony underscores the critical role our staff play in transforming lives and ensuring the success of our mandate,” he said. He urged employees to sustain their dedication and innovative spirit to further improve the wellbeing of Niger State residents.

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Daji, commended the NiCare leadership for fulfilling the agency’s mandate and advancing the former governor’s vision of improving livelihoods.

He urged other agencies to adopt similar initiatives to recognize and motivate their workforce, describing the event as a model for rewarding excellence and dedication.

“This is what you get when you give the youth the opportunity to serve. The youth are always creative, so this is the true manifestation of the creativity of the youth. Sulayman is very creative, proactive, committed, and dogged. I appreciate his sagacity all the time,” he said.

The commissioner for Primary and Secondary Health, Dr. Bello Tukur, also lauded NiCare’s achievements, affirming that the event aligns with the state government’s focus on recognising merit and outstanding service.

Similarly, the Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, highlighted the alignment of the event with the governor’s directive to establish productivity awards for civil servants across all ministries and parastatals.

Goodwill messages were delivered by notable dignitaries, including the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr. Murtala Mohammed Bagana, among others.

The evening featured the presentation of awards to retired pioneer staff, key commissioners, and the top three performing employees of the agency for their exceptional contributions. Guests were also treated to a cultural performance by the Gwape International Troupe, whose dance drama highlighted the objectives of the Niger State Contributory Health Scheme.

Prominent attendees included Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Umar Nasir Paiko, alongside other members, permanent secretaries, heads of government agencies, and the Chairman of ALGON.