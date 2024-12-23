Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), on Monday, warned Nigerians against patronising operators of rickety and substandard and poorly maintained boats.

Speaking at a technical meeting with boat manufacturers in Abuja, the NIWA managing director, Bola Oyebamiji, also urged the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Coastal Guards Bill to enhance safety and security across the nation’s waterways.

Oyebamiji, however, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of boat accidents, attributing 90% of the mishaps to human error.

He further highlighted the low level of professionalism among some boat operators, revealing that many drivers lack proper training and are often under the influence of intoxicants before embarking on their journeys.

“I was at a training session with some boat drivers and discovered that we have a long way to go in this country. Many of them are not only untrained but also intoxicated in the early hours of the day. This is unacceptable, and we are working tirelessly to address these issues,” Oyebamiji stated.

Oyebamiji stated that to tackle the challenges posed by substandard wooden boats, NIWA has intensified its collaboration with indigenous boat builders to phase out these boats from the system.

The initiative was aimed to encourage the production and use of safer, modern boats that meet global standards. This effort is part of NIWA’s broader strategy to improve the quality of water transportation and enhance safety.

“We are actively working with indigenous boat builders to replace wooden boats with durable, safer alternatives. This collaboration is key to eliminating unsafe practices and ensuring the long-term safety of passengers on our waterways.”

He noted that NIWA has intensified its sensitization campaigns across various riverine communities to raise awareness about the dangers of using unsafe boats and to promote adherence to safety protocols.

However, Oyebamiji stressed that these efforts need to be supported by legislative backing.

“We have visited numerous riverine villages and cities to advocate for safety on our waterways,” he said. “But for us to achieve comprehensive safety and security, we appeal to the National Assembly to help prioritize and pass the Coastal Guards Bill. This will equip us with the necessary tools to regulate and secure our waterways effectively.”

NIWA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers using the country’s waterways, calling for collective efforts from boat operators, passengers, and policymakers to prevent future tragedies.