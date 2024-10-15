Advertisement

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the African Diaspora Union (AFRIDU) are taking deliberate steps to attract more investment from Africans in the Diaspora into Nigeria and other African countries.

This was part of a plan to celebrate the international gathering in honour of the African Descendants in the Diaspora 6th Region homecoming and the Global African Economic Investment Summit, scheduled from October 18 to 27, 2024, in Abuja.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the summit in Abuja on Monday, Chairman/ CEO of NIDCOM, Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said it is instructive that many Nigerians and people of African descent who were transported during the trans-Atlantic Slave Trade are beginning to trace their roots back home and are willing to bring their expertise, technology.

She was represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Engr. Sule Bassi, the NIDCOM boss, noted that over 75% of people of African descent who have traced their roots back to Nigeria have done so through DNA technology.

She noted that Nigeria is open to the massive investment that will come from the Africans in the Diaspora, which is estimated to run into billions of dollars in the real estate sector, mining, agriculture, and food processing, among other sectors, to create jobs and add value to the nation’s economy.

In his remarks, Prof. Chidiebere Ogbu, president of AFRIDU, said that AFRIDU is anchored on “diverse units of plans and dreams of different African peoples, who form alliances with different countries and regions of African and Black peoples to actualise their dream of return to Africa, invest in Africa, or be identified in Africa through cultural integration in an all-inclusive vision.”

He said further that the AFRIDU encompasses “those African Diasporas who wish to return to their motherland Africa, become part of Africa, and participate in every endeavour as Africans with full rights of African citizenship.

“Those African Diasporas believe in investing in Africa and becoming part of the African businesses and economy.

“Those who wish to identify themselves with the African culture and inheritance through their genealogy with the intention of participation in all African affairs, but not having the intention of returning to Africa their motherland. Their dream of homecoming is to return as African citizens, not investors or tourists.”

He said that since Nigeria was the epicentre of the Transatlantic Slave trading, AFRIDU needed an African President who had lived in the Diaspora that would understand the historical facts and effects of the trans-Atlantic slave trading that would use his Presidential Exclusive Rights to grant citizenship waiver to the African Descendants.

He noted that AFRIDU is, therefore, pushing for Nigeria to endorse any proposed Bill to grant African Descendants citizenship, especially African Diaspora Experts, Investors, Professionals, Scientists, Entertainers, Academia, and people with diverse skills that will help improve Nigeria’s economy.

Chairman of the Governing Council of AFRIDU, Prof. Osarhiemen Osunbor, said that the promotion of Foreign Direct Investment is the critical component of AFRIDU, adding that the African Union has recognised the need to integrate Africans in the Diaspora to enjoy socio-economic rights with their motherland including investment.