NIger State House of Assembly has resolved to invite the state’s Head of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA to explain the rising cases of drug addiction in the state.

The resolution was reached at the plenary of the House yesterday , following a motion on the “rampant rate of consumption of drugs and other intoxicants by youths and the need for urgent Government Intervention” sponsored by member representing Gbako Constituency, Hon.Yahaya Abubakar Ahmadu.

The member informed the House that the rampant rate of consumption of illicit drugs and other intoxicants by youths in the state is becoming very alarming.

He added that youths acting under the influence of drugs commit heinous crimes to fund their addiction.

Hon Ahmadu added that most of the youths are under – age children “who have unfortunately dropped out of school and have now constituted a menace to the society”.

The member explained further that the crave for these drugs and intoxicants, has made the youths to engage in despicable activities in order to get money.

He however suggested that if the youths are engaged in skill acquisitions, farming and other empowerment programmes they will not be idle to commit crimes.

The member stated further that the government, parents, traditional and religious leaders all have a role to play in order to curtail the ugly trend.

The House presided over by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Barr. Abdulmalik Mohammad Sarkin Daji deliberated on the motion and unanimously adopted the prayers of the motion Which included the invitation of the head of the drug law enforcement agency in the state.