The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has threatened to prosecute any official or government agency involved in corrupt practices.

Fagbemi, who dangled the axe while answering questions at a fireside chat during the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference, also urged lawyers and other public members to come forward with such information so that it can be investigated and decisive steps taken.

The minister also disclosed that a critical initiative in the federal government’s reviewed anti-corruption strategy is to engage with subnational governments to ensure their buy-in and domestication of anti-corruption measures into their state laws, policies, and practices.

He noted that in line with the country’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, his ministry has begun engagement with foreign allies to share intelligence and information on corruption and recover more stolen assets stashed abroad.

Regarding questions on the contract by the Chinese Firm Zhongshan Fucheng to seize some of Nigeria’s assets abroad, the AGF said his ministry has begun an audit of all such agreements and will make its findings available later.

