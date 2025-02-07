The member representing Rafi Constituency in Niger State House of Assembly Zubairu Ismail Zannah, has raised the alarm as bandits killed two and abducted 122 in Rafi.

He said in a motion at the plenary that within a month, bandits had abducted 122 people and killed two others.

The member disclosed that communities like Pandogari, Wowo, Gidigori, Ringa, and Kawu were most affected and needed urgent attention.

He said many of the people were displaced and facing economic hardship as their farms and agricultural produce were destroyed.

In adopting a motion seconded by Hon. Abdulmalik Bala Yakubu representing Katcha, the House called on the executive arm of government to collaborate with the Kaduna State Government to address the rising banditry, especially along the border areas between the two states.

The house observed that the resurgence of banditry in Niger State, particularly in Rafi, Munya, and Shiroro areas, was due to the crackdown on bandits in Kaduna State.

While saying the fight against the bandits in the neighbouring state was pushing them to Niger State, the Assembly urged swift action, including collaboration with Kaduna State, increased federal security presence along major routes, and further engagement with the federal government.