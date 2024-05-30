Ad

Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has unveiled the inaugural flight schedule for the airlift of the state pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The flight is scheduled for tomorrow at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) International Airport, Minna.

In a statement yesterday by the executive secretary of the Board, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu, he disclosed that with meticulous planning and careful consideration, the inaugural flight would airlift pilgrims from Mashegu and Mariga using the FLYNAS Airlines allocated for Niger State 2024 pilgrims’ airlift.

He said the second flight, which was scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024, will airlift another set of pilgrims from other local government areas whose itinerary will be released later.

The executive secretary noted that the process was in line with the directives from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) that every state would be airlifted in a group of 45 people and would be maintained throughout the Hajj exercise.

He further noted that the screening process for the first set of pilgrims began yesterday morning and will continue today for the airlift.

He reiterated that “the itinerary of the subsequent flights would be communicated accordingly in due course; this is to ensure a smooth and efficient journey for all pilgrims embarking on this sacred journey”.

The statement added that the State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the Amirul Hajj Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Atahiru are working tirelessly for a seamless and well-organised travel plan that prioritizes the safety, comfort, and convenience of all pilgrims in the state.