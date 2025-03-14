Ramadan is more than just a time of fasting; it is a sacred opportunity for self-improvement, spiritual growth, and a deepening of one’s relationship with Allah. In this light, a recent sermon delivered on Ramadan 14, 1446 AH, at the National Mosque Abuja by Professor Imam Khalid Abubakar, who is also the Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, emphasised the importance of fasting as a means of purifying the soul and enhancing the virtues that define the essence of Islam.

The sermon commenced with words expressing gratitude to Allah, the Exalted, whose name is glorified and whose essence is exalted. With the introduction, the speaker reminded the congregation that Allah has ordained the fast of Ramadan as a means for the cleansing and betterment of the soul. This aligns with the divine instruction in the Qur’an, which states: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.” This verse sets the tone for the month, wherein fasting serves as an essential tool to attain piety and righteousness.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan holds immense significance in the life of a Muslim. It is not simply about abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset; it is a holistic experience aimed at nurturing one’s spirituality. Fasting during this month is a command from Allah, ranking as the fourth pillar of Islam. As the Imam highlighted, it is a chance for believers to embark on a journey to self-betterment. The act of fasting pushes individuals to confront their desires and cultivate self-restraint, self-discipline, and mindfulness.

The congregation was reminded that fasting goes hand in hand with prayer and supplication. The sermon conveyed the promise that those who fast with faith and the expectation of reward would have their past sins forgiven. Furthermore, it noted that engaging in night prayers during Ramadan also serves as a means for the expiation of sins. Each individual is encouraged to approach this holy month with a sincere heart and a keen desire to seek Allah’s mercy.

The Blessing of Laylat al-Qadr

Integral to the month of Ramadan is the concept of Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Decree, which is described in the Qur’an as “better than a thousand months.” This miraculous night, believed to occur in the last ten nights of Ramadan, presents an unparalleled opportunity for spiritual elevation. The sermon emphasised the profundity of this night, where prayers and good deeds are amplified in value and where forgiveness and blessings flow abundantly. Deprivation of this night’s blessings is a lamentable fate, one which the professor implored the congregation to avoid.

The importance of Laylat al-Qadr highlights that Ramadan is not only a period of fasting but also a time for increased worship and reflection. Muslims are encouraged to recite the Qur’an, remember Allah, and perform acts of charity, thereby illuminating their hearts and souls.

Understanding Righteousness

A central theme in the sermon was the quest for righteousness during Ramadan. The speaker referenced the words of Ali ibn Abi Talib, the fourth Caliph of the Prophet Muhammad, to define righteousness succinctly: “It is the fear of the Majestic, acting upon revelation, being satisfied with little, and preparing for the Day of Departure.” This definition encapsulates the essence of what it means to truly engage with one’s faith.

In conjunction with this, the concept of Taqwa, or consciousness of Allah, was discussed as an essential goal for all Muslims during Ramadan. Taqwa is derived from the Arabic root word meaning “to protect,” indicating the importance of safeguarding oneself from sinful actions and thoughts by nurturing a strong relationship with Allah. During Ramadan, believers are reminded to focus on purifying their hearts and actions, enabling them to fulfil their religious duties better.

The Path to Spiritual Reflection

One of the key components of Ramadan is self-reflection. The sermon invited individuals to take a moment of introspection. “Have you increased in your piety during Ramadan?” was a poignant question posed to the congregation, urging each person to answer sincerely. The act of reflection allows Muslims to evaluate their relationship with Allah, identify their strengths, and recognise areas needing improvement.

As Ramadan unfolds, individuals should ask themselves difficult yet necessary questions about their faith and practice: How can I deepen my connection to Allah? In what ways can I improve my prayers and supplications? How can I be more giving and compassionate towards others? The encouragement to engage in this self-assessment is critical to maintaining a true spirit of Ramadan.

A Call for Compassion and Kindness

The sermon did not shy away from addressing the broader social significance of Ramadan. The Imam emphasised that fasting is a profound opportunity for Muslims to elevate their compassion and kindness towards others. Ramadan serves as a reminder to engage in charitable acts, to extend kindness to those in need, and to seek social justice. The month offers an opportunity for believers to act on their faith and contribute positively to their communities.

Acts of charity, known as Sadaqah, are highly encouraged during this month. Whether through direct financial assistance, food distribution, or volunteer work, the essence of Ramadan is predicated upon serving others alongside self-improvement. The remembrance of those in need should spur individuals to act, lifting the spirits of those who may be struggling. By practising generosity, Muslims can embody the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who was known for his compassion and care toward all.

Engaging with the Qur’an

The sermon also highlighted the transformative power of the Qur’an, which was revealed during this month. Fasting is intricately tied to the recitation and contemplation of this Glorious Book. Muslims are encouraged to increase their engagement with the Qur’an during Ramadan, whether through reading, memorising, or deepening their understanding of its teachings.

The Imam urged the crowd to see Ramadan as a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the Qur’an’s divine message. Reading the Qur’an not only brings one closer to Allah but also serves as a source of guidance and enlightenment for daily life. Muslims are called to ponder the wisdom contained within, enabling them to apply its teachings to their actions and decisions.

Uniting the Ummah

Ramadan fosters a sense of community and unity among Muslims. The communal aspect of breaking fast together, known as Iftar, strengthens bonds and encourages families and friends to gather, share meals, and enhance their relationships. The sermon encouraged the congregation to embrace this spirit of community as shared experiences deepen connections and strengthen the collective faith.

Moreover, the significance of communal prayers during Ramadan, especially during Taraweeh, was emphasised. These nightly prayers epitomise togetherness, allowing Muslims to engage in worship collectively. The shared effort to maintain devotion through fasting and prayer reinforces the importance of solidarity, highlighting that faith is not just an individual journey but a communal experience.

The Road Ahead

As the holy month evolves, the Imam urges the congregation to carry the lessons learned during Ramadan into their lives beyond this sacred time. Personal growth, renewed faith, and deepened connections with Allah should not merely be confined to the month of fasting. It is crucial for individuals to maintain their devotion and commitment once Ramadan concludes.

To facilitate continuous growth in faith and practice, the sermon encouraged setting realistic spiritual goals for the months following Ramadan. This could include committing to regular prayer, continued engagement with the Qur’an, or sustained acts of charity. By embedding these practices into daily life, believers can work towards lifelong spiritual development.

Embracing Ramadan with Open Hearts

The profound message of the sermon resonated well with the community, fostering an atmosphere of reflection as we approach the middle of Ramadan. “May Allah grant us all the strength to continue to observe the fast with patience and perseverance and to emerge purified and enriched, closer to Him than ever before. Ameen.”

As Muslims around the world witness and fast during Ramadan, it is essential to grasp the true essence of this holy month. Fasting, self-reflection, compassion, and community engagement define its spirit, offering a multifaceted approach to enriching one’s faith. This month’s solemn yet celebratory nature serves as a reminder to seek betterment, not only for oneself but for all humanity.

In each moment of fasting, prayer, and reflection during Ramadan, believers have a unique opportunity to transform their hearts, cultivate gratitude, engage with the divine, and emerge renewed. This month is indeed a gift—a chance to start anew, to grow in righteousness, and to spread the innumerable blessings that Allah has bestowed upon humanity.

A Final Reflection

As we embark upon this enriching journey together, let us embrace the profound wisdom found within Ramadan, committing ourselves to pursue righteousness, compassion, and unity. By doing so, we can honour the sanctity of this holy month and carry its lessons forward, forever changed and inspired.

Muslims are urged to remain steadfast, to strive for excellence, and to continue nurturing their souls and communities long after the last day of fasting. In the spirit of Ramadan, may each effort be met with Allah’s mercy and blessings, illuminating the path toward everlasting peace and fulfilment.